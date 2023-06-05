Morgan State University’s marching band, the Magnificent Marching Machine, is heading across the Atlantic.
The school announced that the band will perform in the D-Day 80 Normandy Parade in France.
see more HBCU News:
- Morgan State University’s Marching Band To Perform At D-Day 80 Normandy Parade In France
- Bowie State University Grad Student’s Class Project Turns Into Maryland State Law
- CIAA To Donate $70K In School Supplies To Baltimore City & Baltimore County Schools
- President Joe Biden To Deliver 2023 Commencement Speech At Howard University
- Morgan State University To Become First HBCU To Offer Division I Wrestling
- Lil Durk Donates $350k To Students At Howard University
- Taraji P. Henson And Kate Spade Launch Mental Health Wellness Pods at HBCUs
- Howard University Names Stacey Abrams As Chair For Race And Black Politics
- 2 Local HBCUs Are Leading Efforts To Increase The Number Of Black Teachers In The Classroom
- Bowie State University To Name Theatre After Dionne Warwick
In a press release, the university’s president David Wilson said:
“When we think of the historic events that have shaped the 20th century and the decades thereafter, the courageous moments that took place on the beaches of Normandy, France nearly 80 years ago, are among them. The opportunity to have our students not only represent our University but also our nation on such a grand world stage in recognition of such a monumental occasion is truly an honor.”
During the parade, the band is set to “America the Beautiful” as they march between Vierville-sur-Mer and Saint Laurent-sur-Mer, overlooking Omaha Beach.
According to the news release, they will also pay their respects by laying a wreath at the Normandy American Cemetery, where more than 9,300 soldiers are laid to rest.
The university said that it will be contributing part of the resources needed to cover the travel expenses of the 152-member band and MSU Alumni Relations and the Morgan State Univerity Foundation will help raise the rest of the money.
Congratulations to the students!
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
READ MORE NEWS…
Morgan State To Expand Off-Campus Housing With Multi-Family Apartment Building
Morgan State University To Become First HBCU To Offer Division I Wrestling
Morgan State University Set To Receive $14M To Expand Research Opportunities
Morgan State University’s Marching Band To Perform At D-Day 80 Normandy Parade In France was originally published on 92q.com
-
DC Young Fly’s Partner, Jacky Oh Passed Away During Surgery
-
Singer DaniLeigh Hit With DUI Charge, Victim Suffers Spine Injury After Being Dragged On Moped
-
Indecent Exposure! Celebrities Who Happily Show Off Their “Hoo-Ha” (NSFW PHOTOS)
-
Megan Thee Stallion Spotted With Soccer Player Romelu Lukaku Amid Pardi Fontaine Breakup Rumors, Twitter Hilariously Heartbroken
-
30 Photos Of Cardi B’s Ass
-
Nicki Minaj Gives Us A Photo Dump... Of Her DUMP [Photos]
-
Iconic Singer Tina Turner Dead at 83
-
27 Insane Pictures Of Iggy Azalea’s Booty (PHOTOS)