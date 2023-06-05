AFAF: He Gave Money To His Child’s Mother Without Telling His Wife!

Today’s Asking For A Friend comes from Nyla! She feels disrespected after her husband gave money for a down payment on a new home for his child’s mother without discussing it with her first! She also shared that he avoided telling her because he wanted to avoid drama. See how far that got him when you listen to the full call below!
