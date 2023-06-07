Tragedy struck downtown Richmond on Tuesday (June 7) when a day of celebration for students at Huguenot High School was marred by a gunman who took aim shortly after the commencement of their graduation day.
According to police, the gunman targeted an 18-year-old graduate he had a long-running dispute with, police said during an update on the incident Wednesday.
RELATED: 6-Year-Old Student In Custody After Shooting Teacher At School
RELATED: Teacher Who Was Shot by 6-Year-Old Files $40M Lawsuit
“You can sometimes see a blinking red light of an incident like this occurring because the disputes start on social media, and they’re magnified,” Interim Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards said. “Where you can be disrespected in a school setting, and maybe 30 people see it, it if it’s online, thousands of people see it and that’s how we can get to this point over what would typically be a trivial matter.”
Richmond Authorities Offer Possible Motive Behind Graduation Day Shooting was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com
-
DC Young Fly’s Partner, Jacky Oh Passed Away During Surgery
-
Singer DaniLeigh Hit With DUI Charge, Victim Suffers Spine Injury After Being Dragged On Moped
-
Indecent Exposure! Celebrities Who Happily Show Off Their “Hoo-Ha” (NSFW PHOTOS)
-
Megan Thee Stallion Spotted With Soccer Player Romelu Lukaku Amid Pardi Fontaine Breakup Rumors, Twitter Hilariously Heartbroken
-
30 Photos Of Cardi B’s Ass
-
Report: Kyrie Irving is Asking LeBron James to Leave Lakers, Join Him in Dallas
-
Nicki Minaj Gives Us A Photo Dump... Of Her DUMP [Photos]
-
27 Insane Pictures Of Iggy Azalea’s Booty (PHOTOS)