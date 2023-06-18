Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Honor Father’s Day With A Sweet Instagram Post

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky celebrated Father’s Day over the weekend with a sweet Instagram post full of adorable photos and videos of their growing family from their personal archives.

The 34 year old rapper took to the platform to share a carousel full of sweet and intimate family photos from the duo’s personal collection that included photos of their son, RZA Athelston as well as videos of the pregnant 35 year old. A$AP kicked off the multi photo post with video of himself followed by a cute picture of baby RZA while he slept next to the proud dad.

” he captioned the post. Check it out below. The rapper also shared multiple other photos of the growing family of three as they posed for the cameras and the beach and videos of the duo acting silly with each other. To close out the post, A$AP shared an adorable photo of baby RZA and Rih Rih as they cozied up in bed together.“EVERYDAY FATHERS DAY” he captioned the post. Check it out below. “The Mayers boys stole my whole heart! Happy Father’s Day nerd” Rihanna commented underneath the sweet Instagram post to show love for her boyfriend. How adorable! Happy Father’s Day to this proud dad. DON’T MISS… Rihanna Is Redefining Pregnancy Fashion Rihanna Says Motherhood Is Like ‘Tripping On Acid’

