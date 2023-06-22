Keyshia Cole Served Curves In A $2,430 ALAÏA Dress At The ‘Keyshia Cole: This Is My Story’ Premiere

Keyshia Cole stepped out for her Lifetime biopic screening premiere, Keyshia Cole: This is My Story, rocking a $2,430 ALAÏA dress that showed off her curvy body. The Love singer showed off her sexy style at the premiere of her Lifetime biopic screening, rocking a sleek ALAÏA dress that did her fit body justice.
The long sleeve, turtleneck dress with ruching detail around the hips and leg area, accentuated Keyshia’s natural curves. She wore the ankle-length dress with matching boots and a diamond heart necklace. Her other accessories included diamond rings and stud earrings. Being the hair chameleon she is, the R&B singer took us back to her closely cropped gold ‘do that perfectly displays her gorgeous face. The star recently did the big chop and debuted a blonde shortcut while posing in Dolce & Gabbana bejeweled underwear.
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cshra4cKjfS/
We are excited to see the Keyshia Cole: This is My Story biopic which explores Cole’s childhood trauma, tragedy, and triumph. It is set to air on June 24th on the Lifetime Network. Cole’s biopic follows TLC Forever, Real Love, and Strength Of A Woman, which were all part of the “VOICES OF A LIFETIME” films for Black Music Month.
