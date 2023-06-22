93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

NFL Hall of Famer and head coach of the Colorado football team, Deion Sanders, is scheduled to undergo emergency surgery tomorrow for a blood clot discovered in his groin.

This news comes from a recurring medical complications that Sanders have been having.

In 2022, Sanders had surgery where he had to have two toes amputated.

The procedure has caused more issues that questions the future of him keeping his foot.

Fans of Deion Sanders and even just the sports community has shown their concern for Sanders.

The Pat McAfee Show was the one who broke the news about Deion Sanders during his show on Thursday.

Pat McAfee got he news from NFL player Adam Pacman Jones, who had spoken with Sanders prior to sharing the update.

Surgery is schedule for 6 a.m. Friday (6/22).

The goal of the precedure is to aim to address the blood clot in Sanders’ groin, a condition that requires immediate attention and intervention.

The post Deion Sanders Facing Emergency Surgery After Learning He Could Lose His Foot appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan.

Deion Sanders Facing Emergency Surgery After Learning He Could Lose His Foot was originally published on 1075thefan.com