Doja Cat Announces First-Ever North American Arena Tour, ‘The Scarlet Tour,’ With Doechii & Ice Spice

Grammy award-winning superstar Doja Cat announced her first North American Arena tour this fall titled, “The Scarlet Tour.” Read more details about Doja’s upcoming tour and see when she heads to your city inside.

The award-winning global superstar is ready to embark on her first ever North American Arena tour this fall. The 24-date tour, produced by Live Nation, kicks off on October 31st in San Francisco, CA, hitting major markets in the U.S. and Canada before wrapping on December 13th in Chicago, IL. Doja will receive support by two of today’s rising acts, Ice Spice and Doechii, for selected dates.

After show stopping performances on multiple massive stages such as Coachella, The Grammy Awards, MTV’s VMA’s, The American Music Awards, The Billboard Awards and more, Doja Cat is thrilled to bring her incredible live show to her fans across the states.

Before this major tour announcement, Doja delivered her new track, “Attention” via Kemosabe Records/RCA Records to mass critical acclaim with Rolling Stone calling it “scorching.” The music video was directed and shot in LA last month by award-winning director, Tanu Muino (Harry Styles and Cardi B).

Tickets for Doja Cat’s The Scarlet Tour will be using advance registration to ensure more tickets get into the hands of fans directly by helping to filter out bots and scalpers from the ticket purchase process. Fans can register now through Sunday, June 25th at 10 PM PT HERE.

Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a code that grants them access to the presales starting Wednesday, June 28. A limited number of tickets will be available during a general on sale starting Friday, June 30th at 10 AM local time at Ticketmaster.com while supplies last.

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but may include premium tickets, a photo op with your party in front of the stage, pre-show VIP Lounge access, specially designed VIP gift items and more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

Will you catch Doja Cat in a city near you this Fall?

TOUR DATES:

Tue Oct 31 San Francisco, CA Chase Center * Thu Nov 02 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena * Fri Nov 03 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena * Sun Nov 05 San Diego, CA Viejas Arena * Mon Nov 06 Anaheim, CA Honda Center * Wed Nov 08 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center * Fri Nov 10 Denver, CO Ball Arena * Mon Nov 13 Austin, TX Moody Center * Wed Nov 15 Houston, TX Toyota Center * Thu Nov 16 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center * Sun Nov 19 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena * Tue Nov 21 Miami, FL Kaseya Center # Fri Nov 24 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena * Sun Nov 26 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center # Mon Nov 27 Washington, DC Capital One Arena # Wed Nov 29 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center # Thu Nov 30 Newark, NJ Prudential Center # Sat Dec 02 Boston, MA TD Garden # Mon Dec 04 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena # Thu Dec 07 Minneapolis, MN Target Center # Fri Dec 08 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center # Sun Dec 10 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena # Mon Dec 11 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena # Wed Dec 13 Chicago, IL United Center #

Support Key: * with Doechii; # with Ice Spice.

