Ice Cube and D.O.C Talk BIG3, Gatekeepers and Celebrating 50 Years of Hip Hop

Ice Cube and Big3 return to Dallas for week 2 of the basketball tournament, where basketball legends battle in a trash-talking 3on3 game at American Airlines Center, Saturday, July 1, 2023. This year marks the 50th anniversary of hip hop and it will be a celebration Texas Style, with live performances by Yella Beezy, Mike Jones, Dorrough, and Lil Will.

Ice Cube and the D.O.C, who will be honored dropped by 97.9 The Beat to talk about their influence on hip hop and what 50 years of hip hop meant to them as early pioneers. Ice Cube makes it plain that he will continue to drive the culture forward, despite gatekeepers working behind the scenes to undermine the BIG3.

In the The 6th Season of BIG3, Ice Cube is bringing the Fire back for another year and is back to regular touring model. They will tour 10 cities and will be broadcasted on CBS and Paramount. For the first time, BIG3 is going international; Championship & Celebrity Games will be played at the legendary 02 Arena in London. Players/coaches/refs will be mic’d to enhance the fan experience and heighten rivalries!

Check out the interview with Jazzi Black and then join the party tomorrow at 12pm for the BIG3 tournament to witness the celebration!

