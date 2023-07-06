Keke Palmer Speaks Out After Boyfriend Shamed Her Usher Outfit

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Keke Palmer should be basking in the afterglow of having a great night out at the Usher concert in Las Vegas but instead, she’s having to contend with the actions of her son’s father. While she didn’t exactly address the comments made by Darius Daulton Jackson about her choice of dress at the residency show, Palmer does realize that she looked fabulous.

Keke Palmer found herself trending across social media after Jackso took to Twitter to blast his girlfriend’s outfit which was revealing but not exactly out of order for a night out with friends. For some, it was Jackson’s approach in addressing Palmer and further, reducing her to just being a mother instead of a whole human being trying to have a good time with one of R&B’s greatest acts.

Palmer, 29, shared a series of photos from her time in Vegas and wrote in the caption that she should’ve captured more photos of the evening.

From Instagram:

I wish I had taken more pictures but we were running late! I am telling y’all right now, if you haven’t seen @usher YOU MUST GO!! HE WAS SO FABULOUS!! Giving theater, Atlanta downnn, tips and tricks and just absolutely iconic. I was truly inspired as a performer. I whooped some ass in spades too! Where is that pic of us all together with the King himself?? @noraradd

As for the comments made by Jackson, time will tell if Palmer decides to bring the entire world into the inner workings of their relationship. And for what it’s worth, Jackson’s missive sparked an army of folks to dig up old tweets that don’t have him looking the best.

Because we love Black love, we hope that this all gets worked out the right way, which is behind the scenes.

