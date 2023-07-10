93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

WILDWOOD, Fla. — Disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar is reportedly in stable condition after being stabbed multiple times during an altercation at the federal prison where he’s been locked up in Florida.

Sources with knowledge of the incident say it happened on Sunday and involved just one other inmate.

Nassar was sentenced to decades in prison for sexually assaulting female athletes when he worked at USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University.

READ MORE:

Ex-USA Gymnastics Doctor Larry Nassar Stabbed In Prison was originally published on wibc.com