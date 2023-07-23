Mario Talks ‘Main One’ ft Lil Wayne and Tyga, Negative Press & More

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Mario‘s back with new music and he stopped by to talk about growing up in the industry, how he spends his personal time, the importance of a good team and more.

Hard to believe it’s been over 20 years since Mario first burst on the scene. And now, as he charts the course of his career as an adult, he explained during a recent interview with G-Mane and DJ J-Que how his early life on the streets of Baltimore played a pivotal role in how he moves throughout the industry today.

In addition to a peek into how he spends his personal time, the way he avoids negative headlines and more, Mario also dropped off his new song featuring Tyga and Lil Wayne. Peep the interview below.

The official video is on the way, but in the mean time, check out Mario’s new song “Main One,” ft Tyga and Lil Wayne below.

