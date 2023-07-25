Firefighters Rescue A Person Trapped In Metro Elevator 30 Feet Underground

Monday morning, firefighters successfully rescued a person stuck in a malfunctioning elevator at DuPont Circle Metro station. Around 9:40 am, D.C. Fire and EMS shared images of the rescue. When the elevator stalled, the person became trapped 30 feet below the ground.
Special operations personnel used an Arizona Vortex device (tripod) and a rope system to safely place the individual in a harness to carry them to the surface. Fortunately, no injuries were sustained, and the individual did not require medical attention. Thank you to the brave firemen for their outstanding efforts!
