Listen Live
The DMV

Firefighters Rescue A Person Trapped In Metro Elevator 30 Feet Underground

Published on July 25, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

93.9 WKYS Listen Live Banner
93.9 WKYS Featured Video
CLOSE
Metro cabin in Washington DC, USA

Source: jimfeng / Getty

Monday morning, firefighters successfully rescued a person stuck in a malfunctioning elevator at DuPont Circle Metro station. Around 9:40 am, D.C. Fire and EMS shared images of the rescue. When the elevator stalled, the person became trapped 30 feet below the ground.

 Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & National News Sent Directly To You!

Special operations personnel used an Arizona Vortex device (tripod) and a rope system to safely place the individual in a harness to carry them to the surface. Fortunately, no injuries were sustained, and the individual did not require medical attention. Thank you to the brave firemen for their outstanding efforts!

source: The DMV Daily

READ MORE:

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

Firefighters Rescue A Person Trapped In Metro Elevator 30 Feet Underground  was originally published on woldcnews.com

More from 93.9 WKYS

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close