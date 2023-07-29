Ryan Destiny has always been one of our favorite fashionistas and she recently took to Instagram this weekend to pose in an all Diesel look that was absolutely everything!
“Love you @diesel ” she captioned the stunning photo dump for her 2.8 million IG followers. Check it out below.
Of course, we weren’t the only ones loving the look on the singer as many of Ryan’s IG followers flooded the beauty’s comment section with their stamps of approval for the fierce look. “so beautiful” commented Ryan’s friend Chloe Bailey while others wrote, “YES MA’AM THANK YOU,” “Fineeeeeee,” “Wow the fitttt ” and “So beautiful!!!” underneath the stunning IG photo dump.
Beauties, what do you think about Ryan’s stunning look? Did she nail it in this all Diesel ensemble?
Ryan Destiny Is Everything In This Two Piece Diesel Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
