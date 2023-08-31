Trump Pleads Not Guilty To Georgia Charges
ATLANTA, GA.–Former President Trump has pleaded not guilty to charges in his election interference case in Georgia.
On Thursday, a lawyer for Trump filed a waiver for his formal arraignment and entered the plea. Trump and 18 co-defendants face racketeering charges. They are accused of trying to overturn Georgia’s 2020 presidential election.
He surrendered to police last week, becoming the first former President to have his mugshot taken.
Several others charged in the case have also filed arraignment waivers and pleaded not guilty.
Also See:
Trump Mugshot Released, Former President Surrenders To Authorities
After Being Booked, Trump Disingenuously Invokes Stacey Abrams’ Name For ‘Doing The Same Thing’
Majority Of US Voters Don’t Want Trump Or DeSantis As President, New Polls Suggest
Trump Pleads Not Guilty To Georgia Charges was originally published on wibc.com
-
REPORT: Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Quietly Welcome Second Child
-
27 Insane Pictures Of Iggy Azalea’s Booty (PHOTOS)
-
Is The ‘RHOA’ Cast Getting The Boot?
-
29 Pictures Of Lady Gaga’s Great Ass [PHOTOS]
-
40 Celebs Smiling In Their Mugshots (PHOTOS)
-
Controversy Over ‘Blind Side’ Validity Leads To Social Media Oddly Turning On… Sandra Bullock?
-
19 Sexy Pictures Of Paula Patton (PHOTOS)
-
Cowboys Fans Ranked The Most Annoying In The NFL