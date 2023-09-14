93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Jonathan Majors was in the right place at the right time on Monday afternoon as he was able to stop a serious fight between high school students before things went too far.

In a video acquired and released by TMZ, Majors can be seen getting right in the middle of a brawl between a pair of female students at Hollywood High School.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The school just so happens to be across the street from an In-N-Out restaurant, which is where Majors was grabbing food when he noticed the scuffle.

While we aren’t sure exactly what the fight was about, it’s certainly a good thing that Majors was in the area, as he was able to step in before things got any worse.

Majors, of course, is still engulfed in his own legal troubles. He’s due in court Friday for an ongoing lawsuit in which his ex-girlfriend claims he physically assaulted her.

RELATED: Jonathan Majors’ Domestic Violence Trial Delayed Again As Actor Appears In “Loki” 2 Trailer

RELATED: Hot Off The Wire: Jonathan Majors, Lizzo and Cardi Be Legal Updates!

RELATED: Jonathan Majors Joined In Court By Meagan Good As Assault Trial Delayed Until September

Jonathan Majors Breaks Up High School Brawl On Video was originally published on wzakcleveland.com