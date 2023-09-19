Congratulations?: Adele Refers To Rich Paul As Her ‘Husband’ At Vegas Show

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Congratulations are in order for Adele and Rich Paul… Maybe.

A new video recently found its way onto social media, making fans wonder if the superstar singer has married her superstar sports agent.

The clip shows Adele performing at her Las Vegas residency over the weekend when a woman asks if she can marry her.

“You can’t marry me; I’m straight, my love. And my husband’s here tonight; he’s here,” she responds as the crowd erupts in laughter.

The fan doesn’t back down and asks if she can try anyway.

“Oh no, I don’t want to try. I’m with Rich– you’re crazy. Leave me alone,” she said before walking away.

She’s hinted at being engaged as recently as February 2022 when she was spotted rocking a diamond ring at the BRIT Awards.

‘If I was, would I ever tell anyone if I was or wasn’t?” she told Graham Norton when he asked if she was engaged, and later confirmed to Elle that she’s just got an affinity for expensive rings and she’s not married but might as well be.

Adele and Paul have been together since 2021 and went public after being spotted courtside together at an NBA Finals game.

“I didn’t mean to go public with it. I just wanted to go to the game,” Adele later told British Vogue of the outing. “I just love being around him. I just love it.”

In a Rolling Stone interview, Adele recalled meeting Paul while dancing at a mutual friend’s birthday party a few years back.

Paul founded Klutch Sports Group and manages NBA players, including longtime friend and Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James and Anthony Davis, Golden State Warriors Draymond Green, and big-time NFL players like DeAndre Hopkins and Odell Beckham Jr.

Paul’s friendship with James was sparked after they met at an Ohio Airport in the early aughts and connected over their love for sports jerseys. The two exchanged numbers, leading to Paul selling him vintage Magic Johnson and Joe Namath jerseys and forming a friendship lasting over two decades.

If Adele is married, it marks the second time she’s tied the knot, her first nuptials being with ex Simon Konecki. They were together for over six years, share a child, and he inspired her latest heartache of an album, 30.

