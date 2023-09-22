Travis Scott’s Attorney In Astroworld Lawsuits Unable To Obtain Phone Records Because His Phone’s “At The Bottom Of The Gulf Of Mexico”

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Two years removed from the tragedy of the 2021 Astroworld Festival, the legal proceedings loom.

Travis Scott is facing hundreds of civil suits and has already faced an eight-hour deposition, but the court wants more information out of him and has requested his phone records.

However, Scott’s attorney says his client cannot produce those records because he lost that phone while vacationing outside the country.

According to transcripts obtained by Rolling Stone, attorney Steve Brody said Scott’s phone “fell off a boat in January of 2022 and landed somewhere at the bottom of the Gulf of Mexico and is not able to be retrieved.”

Judge Kristen Hawkins wasn’t altogether buying the excuse. She wondered why Scott’s team didn’t exhaust all resources to get the pertinent information from the lost phone, given how deadly the festival was.

“There does not seem to have been any action, from what I am hearing right now, taken on the part of Mr. Scott’s legal team to either, A, secure and download anything from his phone immediately following an event in which ten people died, or, B, trying to recover text messages from alternate sources when Mr. Scott would have the ability to go and get that information, possibly from the carrier, or from other sources,” Judge Hawkins said.

Brody explains that they did contact Apple and the carrier to get the records but came up with nothing, and iCloud was no help because, like many stars, Scott doesn’t back up his phone due to “significant hacking concerns.”

The festival was first held in 2018, with stars like Post Malone and Lil Wayne headlining. Then, as the event got even bigger in 2019, Megan Thee Stallion, Pharrell, and a surprise performance from Kanye West satisfied fans. The event would be canceled in 2020 over COVID-19 concerns, and in 2021, a crowd rush would lead to 10 deaths, including eight at the scene and two more who died in the days after succumbing to their injuries. Over 300 people were treated for injuries, and the Houston rapper currently has more than 1,500 active cases against him, with some naming Live Nation as a culprit as well.

Travis Scott’s Attorney In Astroworld Lawsuits Unable To Obtain Phone Records Because His Phone’s “At The Bottom Of The Gulf Of Mexico” was originally published on cassiuslife.com