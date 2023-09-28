Listen Live
Tony! Toni! Tone! Talk New Tour, Upcoming Album & Reuniting After 25 Years

Published on September 28, 2023

Tony! Toni! Tone! Backstage At The Marcus Amphitheater

Source: Paul Natkin / Getty

Tony! Toni! Toné! is reuniting after 25 years. The trio, Raphael Saadiq, his brother D’Wayne Wiggins, and Timothy Christian Riley, stopped by the MAJIC studio to talk with Vic Jagger about their new tour, upcoming album, and the journey to becoming one of the most respected, talented, & recognizable groups in the music industry.

