Win $250 Cash PLUS Tickets To Winter Wonderland with Backyard Band 

Published on October 5, 2023

Backyard Band Winter Events

Source: General / Radio One

Winter Wonderland with The Backyard Band is taking place on December 29th, 2023 at Fillmore Silver Spring and we wanna hook you up with passes PLUS $250 spending cash! Hit the link below and tell us more about the music YOU love for your chance to win!

CLICK HERE TO ENTER AND TAKE OUR MUSIC SURVEY

