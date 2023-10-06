K. Michelle Gives Vintage Glam Rocking An Over-The-Top Gown On Instagram

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Excuse us as we gag over K. Michelle’s recent drop-dead gorgeous look on Instagram. A vision in black and white, the sexy songstress is heating up social media.

K. Michelle debuted her glamourous look in a portrait-style photo set on the social platform on October 4. The carousel featured various poses of the R&B baddie in a couture black and white gown.

The headline picture of the recent post brought all the drama. K. Michelle shows off her tiny waist and perfect hourglass shape while poised in front of a grey watercolor background. The skirt of her dress is cream, voluminous, extra, and every fashion girl’s dream.

Close-up shots of K. Michelle show off a face of glowing makeup, a high ponytail, and a sexy bang. She worked every angle in the portraits captured by Black woman photographer Sophia Barrett. K. Michelle’s overall look screams vintage flawless fashion!

“LOVE YALL It’s time for me to live!” K. Michelle writes in part of her caption after dropping lyrics from her new album, “I’m The Problem.” Check out the stunning portraits on Instagram below.

K. Michelle gets candid on a recent podcast

In addition to her over-the-top look, fans can’t stop talking about her recent appearance on Tank and J Valentine’s R&B Money Podcast. Donning a bright neon green wig and a black plunging shirt, K. Michelle dished on everything from making it in the music industry to competing with other rappers and her love life.

One topic of note is “Anybody Wanna Buy A Heart?,” her unreleased love ballad with Meek Mill. During the interview, K. Michelle alleges Nicki Minaj attempted to steal the song.

K. Michelle recalled the previous beef and said she never tried to sleep with Meek but believes that the “Barbie Girl” blocked her at the time. K. Michelle also shared she found out the two rappers were dating soon after.

Read more about K. Michelle’s interview on MadameNoire.

RELATED

K. Michelle Gives Vintage Glam Rocking An Over-The-Top Gown On Instagram was originally published on hellobeautiful.com