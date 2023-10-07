Style Diary: What I Wore To Spend A Day At Tiffany & Co.

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

This phase of my life is called “Rich Auntie,” so I spent a day at Tiffany & Co. surrounded by luxury, scones, and pretty things. Keep scrolling to see what I wore and to learn more about having your own Rich Auntie experience at the New York City flagship store and its Blue Box Café.

I am now a Rich Auntie. There’s no denying it.

This means I am unapologetic in my pursuit of luxury and lavish things. Black girl luxury is always the category when I step out of the house, as is a fashion slay. And my soft girl era is here and never leaving. I expect options that make my life easier. Black cars are a must. And I’m not debating my choices, struggling if I don’t have to, or not buying the set in every color.

Before you come for me, judge this current state of my life, or call it bougie, frivolous, or vain, please know I believe every Black woman should achieve this phase of her life. Period.

This phase will look different for everyone. But along with “Girlie” and “Baddie’ status comes “Boss” and “Rich Auntie.” Those are the rules.

Tiffany & Co’s Landmark, the perfect Rich Auntie destination

The new Tiffany & Co flagship store is the perfect Rich Auntie destination for several reasons. Tiffany Co is a legacy luxe brand – and its Manhattan store is a modern-day mecca.

When the new store opened for visitors and reservations at its café in April, I searched until I could get a spot. I then found a chic red and pink colorblock suit from the Nina Parker x Macy’s collection to rock for the over-the-top occasion.

When I walked into the brightly lit building, the first floor seemed to go “as far as I could see.” The walls featured screens with videos that displayed scenes from well-known locations in the city. And a Tiffany & Co. clock brought additional opulence to the space.

Well-dressed staff met me with a smile and answered all my questions. And there were glass cases with pretty things everywhere. The glass cases were a staple on each of the ten floors.

The new store is officially called The Landmark. After renovations, the store features one-of-a-kind Tiffany designs and never-before-seen Tiffany-commissioned art pieces. The flagship is also home to the “largest collection of Tiffany High Jewelry in the world,” including a new design of a 128.54-carat Tiffany Diamond.

One of the most memorable rooms I visited was one dedicated to Audrey Hepburn. As soon as you enter, you are struck by a tall clear case with a commissioned copy of the dress Audrey Hepburn wore in Breakfast at Tiffany’s.

The dress is black satin with a tiny empire waist, boned corset, and classic tailoring. While there, the tour guide shared the history of the development of the dress, its impact on the fashion world, and the size of Hepburn’s waist.

Reservations Required: Having tea at Tiffany’s

Tiffany & Co’s Blue Box Cafe is another memorable moment from my Rich Auntie afternoon. Located on the 6th floor, the restaurant is breathtaking.

The first detail I noticed was the Tiffany & Co. signature blue jewelry boxes dangling from the ceiling. They provided a chic yet whimsy detail.

After being sat at a table in the middle of the restaurant, I also noticed touches of Tiffany blue, silver, and white everywhere. My server greeted me with a hot towel and an explanation of the menu.

Two popular options were the “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” and the “Tea at Tiffany’s.” The two options go for $59 and $98, respectively. While both provided a smattering of tasty options, the “Tea at Tiffany’s” offered more lunch-style options like sandwiches, cookies, and bagels. I chose this one.

Though the restaurant was busy, my food arrived quickly. But, I was surprised by how small everything was. I didn’t want to spoil my experience by looking at other reviews, so this was my first time seeing the food.

Each of the items had a distinct taste, but nothing to me particularly stood out. And the accompanying tea – I tried black – was a little weak. After finishing my food and checking out, I left with the cutest Blue Box Cafe bag and postcard.

Overall, I would definitely go to the Blue Box Cafe to try something else. I’d also visit the flagship again as certain floors rotate their exhibitions.

Tiffany & Co. provided the perfect Rich Auntie afternoon. Grab a girlfriend and check it out. And stay tuned for what other “Rich Auntie” activities HB does next.

Style Diary: What I Wore To Spend A Day At Tiffany & Co. was originally published on hellobeautiful.com