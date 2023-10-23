Chris Tucker Is Hitting The Road With ‘The Legend’ Comedy Tour! [LISTEN]

Understand the words that are coming out of our mouth…Chris Tucker is hitting the road! The actor, producer, and philanthropist is circling back to where it all started—stand-up comedy.

With over 3 decades in the industry, this new tour will be an all-encompassing representation of his many talents. He explains that fans can expect a mixture of acting, singing, and the best of his comedy yet.

“It’s like Def Jam on steroids…Now I’m grown and have perfected my craft…I don’t even know how I have this much energy in my 50’s, it’s like I’m 25,” Chris tells.

The Legend Tour will be his first comedy tour since 2011.

He reveals that this tour will be turned into a big-screen production, similar to Eddie Murphy’s Raw. Not only is Chris Tucker inspired by legends before him, but he does the same for up and coming, new generation comedians (such as DC Young Fly).

Get your The Legend Tour tickets now!

