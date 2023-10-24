Beyoncé’s New Perfume, CÉ NOIR, Is Here (Almost)

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

We’re not sure if our pockets can take anymore. But at this point, does Beyoncé even care?

Beyoncé introduces new perfume, CÉ NOIR, and the BeyHive members are getting in formation.

Queen Beyoncé keeps playing with our emotions – and coins – with her newest Instagram post. On October 24, the Renaissance World Tour mogul took to the popular platform to announce the name of her highly anticipated fragrance, CÉ NOIR.

Blue Ivy’s mother initially teased news of her fourth perfume while completing the third leg of her tour this summer. She then featured a new page on her BEYONCE.com site with brief details and shipping information.

The perfume was said to have notes of golden honey and clementine at the top, rose absolute and jasmine sambac in its heart, and Namibian myrrh and golden amber at its base. And the design was described as “encased in art.”

Beyoncé’s new perfume continues Renaissance marketing.

Today’s social media promotion gives fans an updated peek into the look and feel of the bottle and scent. In Queen Bey’s post, the bottle rotates suspended in grey clouds with ambient-like music in the background. The aesthetic mimics her previous highest-grossing tour, Renaissance, with black, silver, and white. The top of the bottle is circular, the sides curved rectangle, and the case appears to be glass, see-through.

Beyoncé’s 318M followers are gagging over the post and perfume. “Will this perfume turn me into an Alien Superstar or nah? ,” says one fan. “Lord, I ain’t never paid for something I can’t smell first, but I’ll risk it all for you ,” says another.

While Beyoncé’s perfume bottles are hard to find, select members of the BeyHive have previewed the scent. According to Billboard.com, Inglewood, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Atlanta, Charlotte, Washington, D.C., Tampa, and Phoenix concertgoers received sample strips.

These Beyhive members must be the chosen ones.

CÉ NOIR marks the multihyphenate’s third major announcement in the past month. On September 30, she announced her Renaissance World Tour movie with AMC and launched her final IVY PARK x Adidas collection on October 12.

Whew, Bey, give our pocketbooks a break!

