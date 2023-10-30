A fatal crash occurred on Sunday afternoon on Route 17 in Gloucester, Virginia resulting in one casualty. The driver of a 2019 Nissan sedan failed to yield at the intersection of Davenport Road, colliding with a Harley-Davidson motorcycle traveling on Route 17.
The motorcycle, in turn, struck a stationary 2013 Chevrolet sedan at the intersection’s stop sign. Both the motorcycle driver, 68-year-old Jack John Russo, Jr., and the passenger, 56-year-old Angela Marie Russo, were thrown from the vehicle and suffered serious life-threatening injuries.
Tragically, Jack John Russo, Jr. succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the Chevrolet sedan, 42-year-old Christine A. Cormier, escaped unharmed.
George E. Asbell, the driver of the Nissan sedan, was charged with reckless driving at the scene. The incident is currently under investigation.
source: The DMV Daily
Fatal Three-Vehicle Collision Throws Motorcyclist, Resulting In Casualty was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com
