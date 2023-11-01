93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

The tragic death of PnB Rock last year led to the arrest of a father and son duo who planned the brazen daytime robbery and shooting, and authorities are sharing a new development. In addition to the earlier arrests and charges, two other suspects have been charged in connection to the crime.

Rolling Stone reports that two new suspects have been charged for allegedly aiding the robbery and killing of PnB Rock. Rock, real name Rakim Allen, was dining inside a South Los Angeles Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles with his girlfriend Stephanie Sibounheuang in September 2022.

Tremont Jones and Wynisha Evans were initially arrested back in May and their names were withheld from the public until the charges were filed later. Jones faces charges of two counts of robbery, conspiracy to rob the rapper and illegally possessing a firearm as a felon. Evans was charged with being an accessory after the fact.

The pair pleaded not guilty during their arraignment at the Compton Courthouse in September, according to Venusse Dunn, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Freddie Trone and his 17-year-old son, who is the alleged gunman, were arrested in connection to the meeting. Trone’s wife, Shauntel Trone, was also charged as an accessory after the fact.

There was heavy speculation that PnB Rock’s location was known to the suspects because Sibounheuang shared online where they were dining. That theory is being challenged by prosecutors as they move forward with the case.

All five of the named individuals have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

PnB Rock was 30 at the time of his death.

—

Photo: Bennett Raglin / Getty

2 New Suspects Charged In Connection To PnB Rock Murder was originally published on hiphopwired.com