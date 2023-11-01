93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Montgomery County’s Community Action Agency seeks dedicated volunteers for its VITA program, which provides free tax assistance to residents with household incomes under $64,000 during the tax season (January to mid-April).

VITA is a crucial link to valuable tax credits that support low-income households. Last year, volunteers contributed 2,820 hours, assisting 1,946 households with an impressive tax impact of nearly $7 million.

County Executive Marc Elrich emphasizes the importance of ensuring eligible residents access these benefits. The program has a specific need for volunteer schedulers, handling calls and appointments.

VITA offers free training with flexible opportunities in Rockville, Silver Spring, Gaithersburg, and Wheaton. High school students can earn SSL hours as greeters or schedulers. Bilingual volunteers (English/Spanish) are encouraged to join. To get involved, contact DFSVITA@fairfaxcounty.gov or call 703-533-5320.

Montgomery Country Seeks Volunteers To Assist Eligible Residents File Income Taxes For 2023 was originally published on woldcnews.com