Get ready to make your travel arrangements and save your coins… New Edition is going to Vegas!

As reported by USA Today, the Grammy-nominated sextet announced that they will kick off their six-date residency at the Wynn Las Vegas’ Encore Theatre on February 28th. Tickets officially go on sale on November 10.

Monday’s announcement comes just days after the group (Ralph Tresvant, Bobby Brown, Johnny Gill, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, and Ronnie DeVoe) gave an electrifying tribute to The Spinners at the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

“We just caught lightning in a bottle,” said DeVoe, adding that the band has heard countless requests from fans on social media to do a residency. “We’re looking to touch that stage and continue on with the legacy,” he said.

Following the massive success of their last two tours, the group is looking forward to a more intimate setting at Encore, which seats 1,480.

“This is going to more theatrical than our Legacy and Culture tours,” Brown said. “This will be a lot more intimate. We wanted it to be up, close and personal for our fans.”

The group’s live shows has been a cornerstone of their success over the last 40 years. According to Bell, the tours helped build cohesiveness and gave them an opportunity to appreciate each other. Grateful for the group’s longevity, he says, “We have each other, we have our health, we have our families. Everybody’s still here.”

Added Bivins: “Our audience got a chance to see growth, bond, brotherhood,” he said. “Sometimes that’s bigger than any record because people come to look for separation. But I think we’ll give them the glue.”

And with the residency, there’s also the chance that we might get some new music too!

“It makes sense,” DeVoe said. “I think it’ll be a great time to get in the studio and put our vocals on something new and fresh, so we can deliver that to our fans in anticipation of their residency.”

New Edition Take On Vegas With New Residency was originally published on foxync.com