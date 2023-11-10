Jack Harlow “Lovin On Me,” Millyz ft. Vory “BMF” & More

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been a few months since Jack Harlow dropped his latest album, Jackman and while fans are still bumping tracks off his third studio project, the self-proclaimed “best white rapper” since Eminem is giving fans some new work to bop their heads to.

Dropping off some new visuals to “Lovin On Me,” the slugger from Louisville switches his outfits throughout the video while turning up with an assemble of people from different ethnic backgrounds to show that the man’s music does not discriminate.

Speaking of white rappers, Millyz is still the most underrated white rapper in the game and in his Vory assisted clip to “BMF,” the Boston rapper turns a fancy dinner into quite the turnt up spectable thanks to his rowdy entourage. Millyz might have to battle Jack Harlow for white rapping supremacy at some point.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Elijah Davis, Josh X, and more.

