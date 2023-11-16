Listen Live
Contests

Ciara’s 10K for the Holidays

Published on November 16, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WKYS 93.9 Ciara 10K Holiday DC graphic
93.9 WKYS Featured Video
CLOSE
Ciara 10K Contest | iOne Local | 2023-11-15

Source: Creative Services / iOne Digital

Did you hear the keyword? Make sure you listen Monday through Friday at 9 am, 12 noon, 3 pm, and 5 pm for the keyword!

Then register below with the keyword for your chance to win 10K from Ciara for the Holidays!

Click Here for the Official Rules

More from 93.9 WKYS

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close