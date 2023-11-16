Ciara’s 10K for the Holidays

Did you hear the keyword? Make sure you listen Monday through Friday at 9 am, 12 noon, 3 pm, and 5 pm for the keyword!
Then register below with the keyword for your chance to win 10K from Ciara for the Holidays!
-
Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Split After Year-Long Courtship… And Social Media Is Not Surprised
-
Beyoncé Dancer Laurent Of Les Twins Accused Of Fathering A Staggering 37 Children
-
Yvonne Orji Reveals She’s Still A Virgin At 39, Social Media Has Thoughts
-
27 Insane Pictures Of Iggy Azalea’s Booty (PHOTOS)
-
29 Pictures Of Lady Gaga’s Great Ass [PHOTOS]
-
Doja Cat Claps Back At Blackface Accusations, X Users React
-
A List Of 2024 Grammy Nominees For Hip Hop, R&B and More
-
2 New Suspects Charged In Connection To PnB Rock Murder