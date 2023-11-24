Beat The Rush: Check Out These Black Friday 2023 Deals

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Black Friday is the biggest shopping day of the year and businesses of all sorts are running deals and specials for shoppers nationwide. Below, we’ve featured a nice mix of clothing, games, technology, and more to assist in the mission.

Since we’re in a new age of online shopping, folks no longer need to brave long lines at shopping malls or deal with heavy traffic. The convenience of shopping from your computer or smartphone may have replaced the rush of braving the public, and it opens up your wallet to more options.

According to the National Retail Federation, around 182 million people will shop online and in stores between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the second largest shopping day of the year. The NRF added in its reporting that clothes are slated to be the top item for shoppers, followed by gift cards and toys, respectively.

As it stands, our quick and handy Black Friday roundup should cover most bases. Hopefully, you find the item of your dreams in the offerings below.

BLVCK Paris

BLVCK Paris is an apparel and accessories company founded in 2017 by French designer, Julian O’hayon. The brand offers styles for men and women, and select items are on sale via the code BLVCKFRIDAY.

Learn more here.

Culture Kings

Culture Kings might be the spot we do most of our shopping this weekend as the streetwear brand has a massive Black Friday sale. With shirts, shoes, hoodies, and outwear among the choices, you probably won’t have an empty shopping cart on the site.

Learn more here.

Flaunt

Flaunt specializes in artful smartphone cases for both Android and iPhone models. Just search to see if a case is available for your device and choose from dozens of options. For Black Friday through Cyber Monday, cases are 50% off with no code.

Learn more here.

Flexispot

Flexispot is a leader in functional office equipment in the form of its innovative standing desks and office chairs among other offerings. We’ve featured the brand on these pages before, and they’re also running a number of Black Friday specials worth checking out.

Learn more here.

High Camp Flasks

If you’ve read one of our past guides, High Camp Flasks should be familiar to you. With a bent for storing your hot or cold beverages in a stylish fashion, you’ll be ready for the outdoors and look good while doing so. The brand is running a Black Friday and you’ll be greeted with the deets as soon as you hit the site.

Learn more here.

High On Life by Squanch Games

High On Life shouldn’t be spoiled with a description but we can say that there are guns that talk in this first-person shooter along with getting slapped with the M for mature rating. Squanch Games is offering the zany video game for 35% off through Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Learn more here.

Hippy Feet

Hippy Feet is another brand we’ve shared on our pages and they’re among the most comfortable pairs of socks we’ve ever worn. Even better, half of the proceeds from sales are donated to support homeless youth. There is currently a sitewide Black Friday sale going on so rush on over.

Learn more here.

In Good Taste

While technically not a Black Friday deal, the 2023 Wine Advert Calendar from In Good Taste is certainly timely. Via the code LASTCHANCE, you can knock $18 bucks off the asking price. Definitely a great gift for the holiday season. But check out the rest of their offerings, especially if you’re someone looking to learn more about wine.

Learn more here.

PARKIT

Just as our sibling site CASSIUSLIFE told you, PARKIT is versatile enough to travel to the beach or the bonfire. Potential PARKIT buyers can see up to 40% savings through the weekend.

Learn more here.

Pit Command

Fall is still in full swing which means more bonfires and more reasons to keep the flames ablaze. Pit Command has the tools to help. Use code FALLFIRE15 for 15% off products while they last.

Learn more here.

ripple

Based in the United Kingdom, ripple specializes in zero-nicotine all-in-one aromatic inhaler devices with various flavors and applicable uses. For Black Friday, ripple’s entire inventory, including its innovative incense droplets with a variety of scents with mood-boosting properties, are at half-price. Color us interested.

Learn more here.

Sabai

Sabai, a sustainable furniture brand founded by Phantila Phataraprasit and Caitlin Ellen, offers customized options for customers at a fair price point. In Thailand, the phrase “sabai sabai” carries several meanings such as stability, serenity, and relaxation. The brand’s look certainly matches that sentiment. A 25% discount is offered sitewide for Black Friday.

Learn more here.

Scotch & Soda

Scotch & Soda was founded in 1985 in Amsterdam and has expanded into one of the most formidable clothing brands in the world since its expansion. With clothing geared towards men, women, and children, the brand exemplifies high style and comfort. For Black Friday, use the code BFCM23 for discounts along with other sitewide deals.

Learn more here.

State Cashmere

We’ve featured State Cashmere in our past guides and the name of the brand should explain what they specialize in, which is luxurious cashmere sweaters and tops for men and women. For Black Friday, use code BFCM23 to get 20% off sitewide.

Learn more here.

Skybound

From the mind of The Walking Dead and Invincible creator Robert Kirkman, Skybound Entertainment features products from the two aforementioned shows and has its hands in a variety of games, apparel, and other items. Without zeroing in on just one product, we’re electing to focus on the fact that Skybound is running a Black Friday through Cyber Monday sale for up to 45% off.

Learn more here.

Tillys

Tillys is a California-born and bred casual apparel one-stop shop for men, women, and children. Visit the site to see all the Black Friday deals on the landing page.

Learn more here.

