93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Todays Asking For A Friend comes from Mona! Mona is stuck at a crossroad wondering if she should continue seeing a man that is still legally married! It was all going good until he asked to introduce her to his wife who is sadly dying from cancer. He said that his wife gave him permission to find a new mate under the condition that she gets the opportunity to meet and approve of her! Now Mona feels uncomfortable and is wondering why her new boo wasn’t upfront with her from the very beginning! Listen to what the Hustlers’ had to say about it and let us know your thoughts!

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Have a problem or a question you need advice on? Call us and leave a voicemail at 1866-HUSTLE-8 and tune in to Asking For A Friend weekdays on The Morning Hustle Show with Lore’l and Kyle Santillan weekdays at 6:30 am EST.

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Asking For A Friend: “My Man Needs His Wife’s Approval To Be With Me!” was originally published on themorninghustle.com