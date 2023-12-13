Yep, It’s Finally Here! THE MORNING HUSTLE podcast w/ Lore’l and Kyle Santillian is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous, and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop.
The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of the hosts providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the audience’s lifestyle.
CLICK HERE to Subscribe To The Morning Hustle Podcast on Apple Podcasts
CLICK HERE To Subscribe To The Morning Hustle Podcast Podcast on Spotify
Missed The Show? Check Out The Morning Hustle Podcast was originally published on themorninghustle.com
-
Ciara’s 10K for the Holidays
-
Is Ashanti Pregnant? X Users Think Nelly Has ‘Sealed The Deal’
-
29 Pictures Of Lady Gaga’s Great Ass [PHOTOS]
-
It’s A Wrap?! Cardi B & Offset Unfollow Each Other On Social Media, Is The Split Official?!
-
Cardi B Steps Out In A Bowl Shaped Pixie Haircut And We Need More!
-
REPORT: Washington Wizards & The Capitals Leaving DC To Move To Virginia
-
27 Insane Pictures Of Iggy Azalea’s Booty (PHOTOS)
-
WORLD AIDS DAY: Remembering Black Celebrities We Lost