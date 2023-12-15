You know you’ve made it in life when you’re blessed with the keys to your city, and Metro Boomin has just been bestowed that honor by St. Louis’ Mayor Tishaura O. Jones.
According to TMZ, the popular producer received the keys to his hometown city of St. Louis, Thursday (Dec. 14). But Metro Boomin didn’t receive the honor for the illustrious work he’s put into the music game, but for the efforts he’s put into bettering the lives of single mothers in his city via his “Single Moms Are The Real Superheroes” campaign.
If only more rappers and entertainers would take such an initiative to celebrate homegrown heroes like this.
TMZ reports:
This year marks Metro’s 7th “Single Moms Are The Real Superheroes” campaign and we’re told the annual event is now being reimagined as “Leslie Joanne Single Mothers And Caregivers Appreciate Day” to honor his late mother, who died in 2022.
Little did he know, the city also had a gift for him — December 14 will officially be “Leland ‘Metro Boomin’ Wayne Day” going forward.
Metro Boomin Gets Blessed With The Keys To The City Of St. Louis was originally published on hiphopwired.com
