Life has officially come full circle for Jennifer Hudson and Fantasia Barrino. The two shared a sweet moment on a recent episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show nearly 20 years after first meeting on season three of Americal Idol– and we can’t help but feel the emotions ourselves!

While promoting her upcoming film, The Color Purple, Barrino along with Oprah Winfrey and their fellow cast members visited the daily talk show to talk about the film and of course, reminisce on old times. When Barrino, 39, first appeared on the talk show stage, she and Hudson, 42, shared a sweet hug and emotional embrace, and we all felt the love through the screens!

“Can you believe it?” Hudson said as they began their interview. “Fantasia, do you realize it’s been 20 years since we were on ‘American Idol’?”

Hudson, who met Barrino in 2004, then reflected on how far they’ve come, saying, “I never would’ve guessed I would sitting here and ya’ll would be sitting here.”

Barrino then took the time to recall those first moments of stardom, telling Hudson, “You remember the day they tried to put us all in the bottom three and we were all standing there?” Barrino said, to which Hudson replied, “I remember it like yesterday. I don’t forget nothing. But that day though, we all had the look on our face like, ‘Really?’”

During their interview, Hudson also asked her former American Idol castmate what she most remembered about their season, to which Barrino quickly replied, “Working hard.”

She continued, “We worked very, very hard. I also remember building great relationships and being around great gifts. Iron sharpens iron, and just being around you guys, making a family. And being up every morning, away from our families, but steady going because it was something we all wanted, and now look.”

Check out the sweet moment below.

We LIVE for a full circle moment!

Fantasia And Jennifer Hudson Have An Emotional Reunion 20 Years After ‘American Idol’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com