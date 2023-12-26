Israeli MMA Fighter Gets Kanye West’s Name on Gaza Bomb

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

An Israeli MMA fighter has taken credit for Ye aka Kanye West’s name on a military missile, bragging about it on social media.

Kanye West has become a part of the Israel-Hamas conflict, with his name having been scrawled onto a missile of the Israel Defense Forces.

An MMA fighter from Israel, Haim Gozali, claimed responsibility for the deed in a post made on X, formerly Twitter on Sunday (December 24). The post shows a picture of missiles, with one prominently displayed showing the message “Kanye West flying to Gaza Haim Gozali” on it. “You don’t like us Jewish. So we don’t like you too !!!”, the caption from Gozali’s post read.

The post was first made from the 50-year-old’s backup account, as Gozali had gotten his main account suspended from the social media platform for a week due to posting a photo of bombs emblazoned with the names of Khabib Nurmagomedov, Kazmat Chiamev, Belal Muhammed and Islam Makhachev.

The four fighters are all Muslim and have vocally expressed support for the people of Palestine. Gozali’s caption for that post read, “This is from me to the [rat emoji.” Gozali would repost the Kanye West photo through his main account after his suspension ended.

Gozali is a fifth-degree black belt jiu-jitsu practitioner who currently fights in Bellator MMA’s middleweight and light heavyweight divisions. He has served in the IDF previously, although there aren’t details on which unit it was in.

The fighter has been consistently vocal in his support of Israel, which has been waging war on the Hamas militant organization after a terror attack on October 7 which killed 1200 Israelis with 240 hostages being taken. In response, Israel’s military has operated daily air and artillery strikes in the Gaza region which have reportedly claimed over 20,000 lives according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

West, who has had a history of of antisemitic remarks dating back to last October when he first sent out the message “going death con 3 On Jewish people” on X, issued an apology in Hebrew on his Instagram page. The rapper’s apology was picked up on by Gozali, who has been reposting all news items about the bomb dedicated to the rapper on his X account.

Photo: Getty

