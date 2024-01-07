City of Fairfax Police Introduce Innovative ‘Cruise Mode’ For Police Lights

Fairfax, Virginia, has introduced “cruise mode lights” on patrol vehicles, featuring low-intensity, steady-burning lights aimed at improving police vehicle visibility, especially during evening hours or in low-light scenarios. Unlike traditional emergency lights, these lights are constant and do not indicate an urgent situation.
Officers will utilize them during patrols to enhance visibility and safety in neighborhoods and areas with low posted speed limits. The City of Fairfax Police Department encourages community members to recognize these lights, emphasizing that they do not require drivers to stop or yield unless directed by an officer.
The implementation of this police light strategy, proven effective in various departments nationwide, aims to enhance overall community safety. Residents can view a video online showcasing the distinctive appearance of these lights.
