City of Fairfax Police Introduce Innovative ‘Cruise Mode’ For Police Lights

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Fairfax, Virginia, has introduced “cruise mode lights” on patrol vehicles, featuring low-intensity, steady-burning lights aimed at improving police vehicle visibility, especially during evening hours or in low-light scenarios. Unlike traditional emergency lights, these lights are constant and do not indicate an urgent situation.

Join Our Text Club For Exclusives + More! Text “Mymajic” to 24042

Officers will utilize them during patrols to enhance visibility and safety in neighborhoods and areas with low posted speed limits. The City of Fairfax Police Department encourages community members to recognize these lights, emphasizing that they do not require drivers to stop or yield unless directed by an officer.

The implementation of this police light strategy, proven effective in various departments nationwide, aims to enhance overall community safety. Residents can view a video online showcasing the distinctive appearance of these lights.

source: The DMV Daily

READ MORE:

Timbaland Is Headed Into The Songwriters Hall Of Fame

Wu-Tang Clan With Redman, Thundercat Headline National Cannabis Festival 2024 In DC

DC Government Shifts Telework Policy For Office Workers

Maryland’s Latest Moves In Vaping Regulations

Bowser’s Initiative To Revitalize Gallery Place-Chinatown Amidst Potential Departure of Caps & Wizards

Metro Rider Allegedly Sucker Punched Upon Exiting Columbia Heights Station

Washington Wizards Essay Contest Deadline Coming Soon

Johns Hopkins Medicine Reinstates Mask Mandate Across All Maryland Facilities

Flood and wind warnings continue Wednesday as Marylanders survey storm damage

National Museum of African American History and Culture Kicks Off January 2024 with Dynamic Programming

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

City of Fairfax Police Introduce Innovative ‘Cruise Mode’ For Police Lights was originally published on mymajicdc.com