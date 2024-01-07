Listen Live
The DMV

City of Fairfax Police Introduce Innovative ‘Cruise Mode’ For Police Lights

Published on January 7, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Honorees, 6th Annual Urban One Honors
93.9 WKYS Featured Video
CLOSE
Crime scene police lights

Source: Ajax9 / Getty

Fairfax, Virginia, has introduced “cruise mode lights” on patrol vehicles, featuring low-intensity, steady-burning lights aimed at improving police vehicle visibility, especially during evening hours or in low-light scenarios. Unlike traditional emergency lights, these lights are constant and do not indicate an urgent situation.

Join Our Text Club For Exclusives + More! Text “Mymajic” to 24042

Officers will utilize them during patrols to enhance visibility and safety in neighborhoods and areas with low posted speed limits. The City of Fairfax Police Department encourages community members to recognize these lights, emphasizing that they do not require drivers to stop or yield unless directed by an officer.

The implementation of this police light strategy, proven effective in various departments nationwide, aims to enhance overall community safety. Residents can view a video online showcasing the distinctive appearance of these lights.

source: The DMV Daily

READ MORE:

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

City of Fairfax Police Introduce Innovative ‘Cruise Mode’ For Police Lights  was originally published on mymajicdc.com

More from 93.9 WKYS

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close