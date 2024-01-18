DC Approves SNAP Benefit Increase Following Legal Pressure

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

The D.C. Mayor’s Office, responding to concerns raised by Legal Aid DC, is committing to fund an increase in SNAP benefits, as confirmed by the D.C. Department of Human Services (DHS) Director Laura Zeilinger. Despite fiscal challenges, the DHS will proceed with implementing the temporary SNAP increase, acknowledging the importance of sustaining vital human services programs.

Legal Aid DC, initially considering a lawsuit over withheld food assistance, welcomes the commitment but emphasizes the need for full and prompt implementation. The D.C. Council had allocated funds for a SNAP benefits boost from January 1 to September 30. Ward 4 Councilmember Janeese Lewis-George sees this as a victory for families relying on SNAP and urges swift funding distribution.

The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities notes that one in five D.C. residents used SNAP in Fiscal Year 2022, with an estimated average benefit of $188 per month in 2023.

