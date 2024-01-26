Listen Live
[NEW MUSIC] Megan Thee Stallion Fires Back at Haters on ‘Hiss’

Published on January 26, 2024

Public feuds are never easy, especially coming off the heels of personal loss, failed friendships, business litigation and a highly controversial court case that still has the streets talking. However, The Houston Hottie is back and she’s taking no prisoners. After a a brief time away from the spotlight, Megan Thee Stallion is fired up and ready to talk her ish.

Check out “Hiss,” the latest release from Megan Thee Stallion below.

"Hiss," the latest release from Megan Thee Stallion

