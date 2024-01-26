Public feuds are never easy, especially coming off the heels of personal loss, failed friendships, business litigation and a highly controversial court case that still has the streets talking. However, The Houston Hottie is back and she’s taking no prisoners. After a a brief time away from the spotlight, Megan Thee Stallion is fired up and ready to talk her ish.
Check out “Hiss,” the latest release from Megan Thee Stallion below.
[NEW MUSIC] Megan Thee Stallion Fires Back at Haters on ‘Hiss’ was originally published on theboxhouston.com
-
