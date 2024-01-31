Dramatic Crash Sends Car Plowing Into Centreville Home, Resulting In Severe Damage

In Centreville, a driver crashed into a house on Tuesday afternoon, prompting detectives to investigate the cause. Footage over the home on Carlbern Drive revealed significant damage.
Fairfax Fire and Rescue successfully extricated one person trapped in the car, and they were subsequently transported to the hospital. As of now, the individual’s condition remains undisclosed.
