Here’s What You Don’t Know About Daylight Saving Time

This weekend (Sunday, March 10th), whether you like it or not, the clocks will once again move ahead an hour for daylight saving time.

While most of us enjoy having sunlight longer into the evening, we usually still lament the fact that we’re losing an hour of sleep.

You also may be asking yourself why daylight saving time is even a thing in the first place. Who started it? Why doesn’t every state in the country recognize it?

Well, luckily for you we’ve done a little digging. Here’s what we’ve found out.

What Is Daylight Saving Time?

Daylight saving time is the act of clocks being adjusted to allow for more daylight during the day. It’s handled differently in different parts of the world.

It’s also handled differently from state to state within the US.

In the Northern Hemisphere, just before spring, time moves ahead an hour. This allows for more daylight in the evening. In the fall, clocks move back an hour, allowing for more sun in the morning.

The first country to adjust its time for DST was Germany in 1916.

Fun Fact: Benjamin Franklin, the famed US inventor, initially suggested for the US to recognize DST in 1748.

When Did Daylight Saving Time Begin Here?

Daylight saving time was established in our country with the Uniform Time Act Of 1966. The federal government allows states to establish whether they recognize DTS on their own.

Before the Uniform Time Act, each municipality essentially picked and chose how they wanted to recognize DTS, based on what worked best for their community.

Per USA Today:

Hawaii and Arizona (with the exception of the Navajo Nation) do not observe daylight saving time, and neither do the territories of American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Will Daylight Saving Time Last Forever?

About a year ago a bill was reintroduced in Congress that, if accepted, would permanently end DST in the US. The Sunshine Protection Act of 2023 was introduced by Florida Republican Marco Rubio and reportedly has support from both Republicans and Democrats. At this point, however, no official ruling has been made.

So, are you looking forward to getting more daylight? Or are you mentally preparing to be tired for the next week or so!?

