Big Beyonce Giveaway: Enter The ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’ Hook Up!!

Published on March 8, 2024

GIDDY UP! THE QUEEN HAS ARRIVED FOR ACT II! In Honor of Beyonce’s Act ii dropping March 29, we’re hooking you up – Texas Hold ‘Em Style‼️ Here’s YOUR chance to win a Cécred Super Fan Bundle and Cé Noir perfume!

COMPLETE THE FORM BELOW FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN

Disclaimer: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Washington, DC metropolitan area, who are 18 years of age or older. The “Texas Hold ‘Em Hook Up” Sweepstakes ends on Sunday, March 31, 2024. Subject to Official Rules.

