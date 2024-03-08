Listen Live
News

Quavo & Rich the Kid “Real One,” Tank ft. Fabolous “Before We Get Started” & More | Daily Visuals

Quavo and Rich The Kid turn up everywhere they go and Tank and Fabolous get their grown man on. Today's Daily Visuals.

Published on March 8, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

WKYS Women's Empowerment Brunch 2024 Save The Date
93.9 WKYS Featured Video
CLOSE
Quavo

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Last week Quavo returned to the forefront of the rap scene of The A with a brand new visual in “Himothy” and now the new age ATLien doubles back with some new work with the help of his connect from Queens, New York.

Linking up with Rich The Kid for the visuals to “Real One,” Quavo and The Kid use an old school camcorder to capture some wild times as they get lit with a gang of women in the club before hitting the streets and getting some grub as most people do after a late-night of partying. This was like a found footage film or something.

On the R&B side of things, OG crooner Tank attempts a comeback of his own and in his Fabolous assisted visuals to “Before We Get Started,” he and Fab hit a club of their own but this joint is reserved for the grown, sexy, and elegant (no shots to the club Quavo and The Kid went to).

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Jhene Aiko, Busta Rhymes and 5ive Mics, and more.

QUAVO & RICH THE KID – “REAL ONE”

TANK FT. FABOLOUS – “BEFORE WE GET STARTED”

JHENE AIKO – “LOVE”

BUSTA RHYMES & 5IVE MICS – “THIS AIN’T NO GAME”

JHENE AIKO FT. DR. CHILL – “SURRENDER”

BABYFACE RAY – “MONEY ON MY MIND”

KID SAIYAN FT. DOMANI – “FATHER LIKE SONS”

21 LIL HAROLD FT. BIGXTHAPLUG – “GIN & JUICE”

Quavo & Rich the Kid “Real One,” Tank ft. Fabolous “Before We Get Started” & More | Daily Visuals  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 93.9 WKYS
Trending
Entertainment

Indecent Exposure! Celebrities Who Happily Show Off Their “Hoo-Ha” (NSFW PHOTOS)

Music

The 15 Most Sexually Explicit & Down Right Nasty Songs Of All Time (LIST)

Ciara 10K Contest | iOne Local | 2023-11-15
Contests

Ciara’s 10K for the Holidays

Married At First Sight Casting
Reality TV

Now Casting: Married At First Sight Season 18 in Chicago [APPLY HERE]

Trump Supporters Hold "Stop The Steal" Rally In DC Amid Ratification Of Presidential Election
The DMV

“It’s A Revolution” Elizabeth Koch, The Viral Maced US Capitol Rioter From Knoxville, TN Is Actually From Maryland

"Love Is Blind" Atlanta Screening & Reception
Reality TV

Love Is Blind Now Casting In Washington, D.C. + 3 More Cities! [Apply Here]

CORRECTION-ISRAEL-US-ENTERTAINMENT-COSMETICS
Celebrity News

Mariah Carey Gets $5 Million Dollar Settlement From Ex-Billionaire Fiance For Wasting Her Time

Photos

Queens Get The Money: Meet NYC Booty Banging Adult Star Moriah Mills [PHOTOS]

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close