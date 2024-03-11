Listen Live
Beauty

Get The Look: Danielle Brooks’ Oscars Luxurious Bob Hairdo Was A Moment

Brooks' hairstylist, Tish Celestine, created the actress's elegant 'do using Wella Professionals products.

Published on March 11, 2024

96th Annual Oscars - Red Carpet

Source: Michael Buckner / Getty

Danielle Brooks didn’t take home the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress, but she did snag the honor for one of the best-styled actresses of the night. The Color Purple star lit the red carpet in a dazzling, black Dolce & Gabbana strapless gown styled with a flowing bob hairdo that we can’t get over.

Brooks is no stranger to stealing the show. Our girl is always a moment, whether acting on the big screen or sashaying across the red carpet. Last night, she wowed us with a simple yet chic bob that added sass to her swag. Bob hairstyles will always be in, and, as Brooks proved, they make for the perfect red-carpet coiffure.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-AWARD-OSCARS-ARRIVALS

Source: VALERIE MACON / Getty

Brooks’ hairstylist, Tish Celestine, created the actress’s elegant ‘do using Wella Professionals products. During a conversation with the media about Wella Professional products, Brooks pointed out that because she is always changing her hairstyle, it’s important for her to maintain her hair’s health. “It’s been a long and rewarding road to the Oscars, but after months of red carpets and shows, it’s been important to maintain a healthy hair care routine. My hair stylist, Tish Celestine, added Wella Professionals’ Ultimate Repair Miracle Hair Rescue into my hair care regimen, and it works so fast. I swear my hair looks smoother and feels stronger than it did before,” stated the Georgia native.

Scroll down to get Brook’s hairstyle breakdown.

Danielle Brooks’ Oscars Bob Hairstyle Breakdown

First, Celestine shampooed Brooks’ hair with Wella Professionals Ultimate Hair Repair Shampoo, then applied the Wella Professionals Ultimate Repair Conditioner and combed it throughout the hair.

Wella Professionals Ultimate Hair Repair Shampoo 

Wella Professionals Ultimate Repair Conditioner

Then, she used the Wella Professionals Ultimate Repair Mask with a conditioning cap for 15 minutes.

Wella Professionals Ultimate Repair Mask

After rinsing out the mask, Celestine used the Wella Professionals Ultimate Repair Miracle Hair Rescue to make the hair feel like silk in just 90 seconds.

Wella Professionals Ultimate Repair Miracle Hair Rescue

Before styling, Celestine applied the Wella Professionals Ultimate Repair Protective Leave-In from root to tip.

Wella Professionals Ultimate Repair Protective Leave-In 

Lastly, Celestine blew Brooks’ hair dry and styled it into a luxurious, lightweight bob. 

