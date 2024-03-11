Listen Live
Talk Yo Ish: Shannon Sharpe Claims His Katt Williams Interview Made Him More Money Than Any Year In The NFL

Hey, Unc, can we hold something? Since its original airing, the interview has amassed over 61 million views, and on speaking with his Nightcap co-host Chad Johnson, Sharpe revealed it was a very lucrative conversation, claiming it earned him more bread than any year during his NFL career.

Published on March 11, 2024

Shannon Sharpe Boasts About Katt Williams Interview Payday

Source: Joe Scarnici / Getty / Shannon Sharpe

Shannon Sharpe’s exit from Undisputed and his efforts to build up his empire are paying off immensely.

Shannon Sharpe and his podcast Club Shay Shay broke the internet thanks to his explosive sitdown with Katt Williams, and now we know it also earned the former NFL pro, Super Bowl champion, and Hall-of-Famer a fat payday.

The interview was the talk of Twitter, formerly X because Willaims went nuclear on other comedians and talked about famous Black men’s penchant for racially ambiguous women, politics, and other hot topics.

Since its original airing, the interview has amassed over 61 million views, and on speaking with his Nightcap co-host Chad Johnson, Sharpe revealed it was a very lucrative conversation, claiming it earned him more bread than any year during his NFL career.

Per Complex:

“Everybody was talking about how much money I made doing the Katt Williams interview,” Sharpe said. “I just got the check. So whatever you think I made, 3x it. So if you think I made $500,000, 3x it. If you think I made a million, 3x it. If you think I made $2 million, 3x it.”

“I made more money on Katt Williams alone than I made in any year that I played the NFL.”

Shannon Sharpe’s Career Earnings By The Numbers

According to Spotrac, Sharpe netted $22.3 million in career earnings during his 15 seasons in the NFL between the Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens.

According to the website, Sharpe’s base salary with the Broncos during the 1999 season was $2.25 million, the highest of his career. A 2000 signing bonus earned him a bigger payday.

Sharpe doesn’t have to give exact numbers, but based on what he’s saying, he’s definitely caking right now. He also has other investments, like his Cognac, Le Portier Shay VSOP, and his contract with ESPN.

Hey, Unc, can we hold something?

Talk Yo Ish: Shannon Sharpe Claims His Katt Williams Interview Made Him More Money Than Any Year In The NFL  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

