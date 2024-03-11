Listen Live
News

Future & Metro Boomin Announce 2 New Projects

Future & Metro Boomin already announced one of the projects, aptly titled 'We Don't Trust You.'

Published on March 11, 2024

Future And Friends "One Big Party Tour" - Atlanta, GA

Future and Metro Boomin have collaborated several times over the years and now the pair will embark on dropping a pair of releases in the next couple of months. The first of the projects’ album titles has been announced, the aptly named We Don’t Trust You.

Future, who is responsible for delivering the iconic producer tag for Metro Boomin, hasn’t released a full-length project since 2022’s I Never Liked You. The two hitmakers will deliver We Don’t Trust You on March 22, with the second of their announced projects coming on April 12.

The announcement was made with a stylish trailer showing the two driving all-white luxury vehicles before hopping out of the rides and taking a stroll in a desert with dramatic effect.

Future and Metro Boomin’s professional connection dates back to 2013, with Metro Boomin lending his production touch to the Freebandz honcho’s tracks since that initial meeting. Amazingly, this is the first time the two have locked in for full projects.

Check out the trailer below.

Photo: Prince Williams / Getty

Future & Metro Boomin Announce 2 New Projects  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

