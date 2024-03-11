Listen Live
Meek Mill “Times Like This,” Paul Wall ft. Yung Al “Loyalty Over Love” & More | Daily Visuals

Meek Mill travels the world in style and Paul Wall can still get the crowd hype. Today's Daily Visuals.

Published on March 11, 2024

Michael Rubin's 2024 Fanatics Super Bowl Party

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

It’s been a pretty rough few weeks for Meek Mill in the Hip-Hop culture thanks to a lawsuit that P. Diddy’s was hit with just last month, and though he’s been getting slandered on social media like there’s no tomorrow, Meek continues to move forward with his life and career as best as he can.

Getting back on his music grind, Meek dropped off some new visuals to “Times Like This” which showcases Meek’s travels around the globe in which he does multiple shows, links up with Rick Ross, and made it rain in clubs for some particularly thick talent that knew a thing or two about twerking for them dollars. As best a life as he’s living, y’all know Meek lowkey dying on the inside with all them rumors flying around about him now.

Paul Wall meanwhile doesn’t seem to have a care in the world and in his Yung Al assisted clip to “Loyalty Over Love,” one of the rap game’s favorite white boys kicks it with his crew in the studio before hitting the stage to show that he can still rock the crowd even at this big ass age. Props, homie.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Kevin Gates, Phlutter, and more.

MEEK MILL – “TIMES LIKE THIS”

PAUL WALL FT. YUNG AL – “LOYALTY OVER LOVE”

KEVIN GATES – “IT WON’T HAPPEN”

PHLUTTER – “DIE DREAMING”

DAX – “JAY-Z ‘BLUEPRINT 2’ REMIX”

SPENCE LEE FT. SLIM JXMMI – “SRT”

FRIDAYY – “WITHOUT YOU”

JP – “BAD BITTY”

BIG OPP – “STRANGE”

Meek Mill “Times Like This,” Paul Wall ft. Yung Al “Loyalty Over Love” & More | Daily Visuals  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

