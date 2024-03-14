Listen Live
Real Hot Girl Sh*T: Megan Thee Stallion Announces Hot Girl Summer Tour

The tour, which begins "mid may 2024," will hit Chicago, New York, Atlanta, Houston, Los Angeles, and other US cities before heading across the pond to Glasgow, Manchester, Paris and more.

Published on March 14, 2024

2023 One Music Festival

Source: Prince Williams / Getty / Megan Thee Stallion

Start working out, strengthen your knees, and order your outfits. Megan Thee Stallion is coming to a city near you.

That’s right hotties, this summer will be a hot one, and we’re not just talking about the heat. Megan Thee Stallion is hitting the road for a national/international tour.

The summer tour announcement comes after the Houston rapper hinted that she was prepping for it. In a post on Instagram featuring a photo of Thee Stallion in a platinum thong bikini, the tour, which begins “mid May 2024,” will hit Chicago, New York, Atlanta, Houston, Los Angeles, and other US cities before heading across the pond to Glasgow, Manchester, Paris and more.

“HOTTIESSS GET READY TO COME HAVE SOME FUN WITH ME AT THEE HOT GIRL SUMMER TOUR.Get your outfits ready nowww! We getting started this MAY. I told you what cities today to get yall prepared! Check back in on thee 20th for official dates im so exciteddddd,” the caption for the IG post reads.

Megan Thee Stallion Is Booked & Busy

Megan Thee Stallion has been very busy. After reaching an agreement to part ways with 1501 Certified Entertainment, she secured a historic distribution deal with Warner Music Group and retained her masters.

She has also released two records: “Cobra,” in which she allegedly blasted her ex, Pardison Fontaine, for cheating, and “Hiss,” which caused Nicki Minaj and her extremely loyal fanbase to react epically.

Minaj responded with numerous rants on social media and her “Big Foot” diss record, which many considered a dud.

We’re just reporting here.

Megan Thee Stallion has also been a part of two major motion picture releases with Dicks and Mean Girls The All-New Movie.

Earlier this month, her blerd dreams came true when she went to Japan to host the Crunchyroll Anime Awards.

It will truly be the Hot Girl Summer the hotties have deserved for years, and we’re here for it.

