Carlos King and Crystal Renay Talk Bold & Bougie Reality Show

We’re talking all about Bold & Bougie with executive-producer Carlos King and cast member Crystal Renay.
As King noted, “This [show] is the answer to [the want for] grown [black] women, having grown folks conversations.” It’s truly the show the audience has been waiting for!
Bad & Bougie follows “five boss women balance it all while living their best lives on their own terms in Atlanta” (Wetv.com). Be sure to catch new episodes on WeTV Thursday nights!
