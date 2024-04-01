Listen Live
WKYS 93.9 Is Stamping Your Prom! Enter Your School For PROM CRASHERS With Marky Marc & A Mystery Artist

Published on April 1, 2024

School hallway decorated for prom night party.

Source: klyaksun / Getty

Y’ALL BEST BELIEVE WKYS IS STAMPING YOUR PROM!

IT’S THE 93.9 WKYS PROM CRASHERS WITH YA MAN MARKY MARC AND WE’RE AROUND THE WAY WITH IT!

WE’RE CRASHING YOUR PROM KYS STYLE WITH A MYSTERY ARTIST!

REGISTER YOUR SCHOOL FOR THE PROM CRASH BELOW! [APRIL 5th IS THE DEADLINE]

ON APRIL 6TH, TELL YOUR CLASS, YOUR TEACHERS, YOUR COUSINS AND YOUR MAMA TO VOTE FOR YOUR SCHOOL! THEN ON APRIL 15, MARKY MARC WILL ANNOUNCE THE SCHOOL WITH THE MOST VOTES! WE GOT ALL THE CONNECTIONS SO YOU’LL NEVER KNOW WHO IS POPPING OUT! GET YOUR HEAD IN THE BOOKS AND REGISTER YOUR SCHOOL FOR THE WKYS’ PROM CRASHERS BEFORE IT’S TOO LATE!!

