Black History Month Tentpole Sponsorship - Thompson Restaurants | iOne Local Sales | 2024-02-02
Entertainment

The History of Shirley Chisholm | The Amanda Seales Show

Published on March 27, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

93.9 WKYS Featured Video
CLOSE
Shirley Chisholm receives an honorary degree fromLincoln University 1985

Source: Lincoln University / Getty

This has been an amazing Women’s History Month so far, especially with the arrival last week (March 22) of a new biopic on the first-ever Black congresswoman, the late great Shirley Chisholm, played to perfection by Oscar-winning actress Regina King.

Peep the trailer for SHIRLEY below if you haven’t gotten around to watching the film yet over on Netflix:

 

 

RELATED: Homeowner Loses Home To Squatter | The Amanda Seales Show

Of course, it made way for the perfect segue into today’s “Why You Bringing Up Old Ish?!” delivered to us weekly by resident “Blistorian” Kimberly Renee. Some of the facts she found on Chisholm are routine Black History Month teachings, while others even threw Amanda for a loop — she might even have a distant aunt in the history books!

Watch our tribute to the history of Shirley Chisholm below here on The Amanda Seales Show:

 

 

 

The post The History of Shirley Chisholm | The Amanda Seales Show appeared first on Black America Web.

The History of Shirley Chisholm | The Amanda Seales Show  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from 93.9 WKYS
Trending
Entertainment

Amazon Music Returns To Offer Free Livestream to 2024 Dreamville Fest

Entertainment

Hustler of the Week: “King of Seamoss” Alexiou Gibson

Entertainment

Financial Literacy and Invest Fest 2024 with EYL, MG The Mortgage Guy & Michael MacDonald

10 items
Music

What’s Beef? Our Favorite Collabs From Every Rapper Beefing With Drake (Right Now)

Entertainment

Christian “King” Combs Denies Sexual Assault and Drugging Allegations

Entertainment

My First Time: Latto Explains Why She Only Eats Wagyu Beef: “No Hamburger Helper ‘Round Here!”

16 items
Entertainment

50 Cent Replaces Chris Brown As A Dreamville Fest Headliner, Social Media Reacts

6 items
Movies

Our ‘What to Watch’ Film List Features Exciting Titles Like ‘Monkey Man,’ ‘Wish’ & ‘Night Swim’

Close